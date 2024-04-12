Local nonprofit receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A local non-profit that educates and trains underserved adults has received a $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

As executive director of Walker’s Point-based i.c.stars, Blanca Gonzales says the gift is a game-changer.

“There's a lot of hidden talent in Milwaukee, who is just looking for an opportunity to be able to share their craft,” said Gonzales.

TMJ4 News Blanca Gonzales, Executive Director, i.c.stars. She says the $5 million donation from MacKenzie Scott is a game-changer for the program and hopes it will allow them to welcome even scholars through their doors.



Gonzales says the multimillion-dollar donation comes at a time when the i.c.stars office is nearly bursting at the seams.

“This program is for anyone who's really in an under-resourced position who is looking for those resources to be able to put them in a technology space,” said Gonzales.

Around 95 percent of the program’s participants are people of color, coming from all corners of the Milwaukee area.

Those with the program say the money would help them give current interns like Luis Dominguez the chance to think outside the box and provide a better life for his two young children.

“I only had manual labor skills. I lack a lot of people skills and all that that I need to be successful and I really appreciate that we look over those skills as well,” said Dominguez.

TMJ4 News Luz Mercado is an alum of i.c.stars. She now works for Northwestern Mutual and says the program allowed her to embrace her love of STEM and pursue her passion as a career.





That includes providing training and skills in coding, business, and leadership, while also connecting their scholars with hands-on experience with local companies.

“You have resources here you have people that are willing to help you. It's just basically on you. You have to be willing to do whatever it takes to meet your goals,” said Dominguez.

After completing the 20-month program, mentors then work one-on-one with each graduate to help them jumpstart their careers.

“If it hadn't been for i.c.stars, I know for a fact that I wouldn't have the position that I currently have,” said alum Luz Mercado.

Luz Mercado says i.c.stars gave her the confidence to embrace her love of stem and pursue her passion as a career.

TMJ4 News Luis Dominguez is a current i.c.stars intern and he says he was inspired to pursue his interests in computer programming because the program encouraged him to think outside the box. As a father of two, he hopes he can now offer his children a better life with a career in technology.





She says she carries their support with her every day and hopes others will be inspired to get involved as well.

“It's going to shape the future of technology one step at a time, that everything that they do, causes an impact and literally changes the life of the person that goes through the program,” said Mercado.

