Local non-profit to hand out Easter meal baskets to veterans ahead of upcoming holiday

MILWAUKEE — Like a well-oiled machine, volunteers packed dozens of Easter meal baskets full of canned goods, cranberry sauce, gravy, and more to give out to veterans ahead of the upcoming holiday.

"This gives them an opportunity to be with family, to cook a nice meal, to celebrate the wonderful holiday of Easter," said the vice president of corporate communications and public affairs for Roundy’s Supermarkets, James Hyland.

The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative has been helping homeless and at-risk veterans across Southeast Wisconsin for the past 14 years. This year, they’ll be able to host their first-ever Easter meal drive on Wednesday after partnering with Hormel Foods and Pick N’ Save.

"We’re not only going to be able to feed 90 veterans, but it’s also their family members, their spouses, and their children. So, we’ll probably feed over 200 people," said Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative executive director, Debbie Buchanan.

Kiana Sanchez, whose husband served in the Navy for 12 years, says she knows how important it is to support the veteran community, especially the ones struggling the most.

"When you are in the military, you are kind of trained to be independent and figure things out on your own and it makes it really difficult a lot of times for them when they are struggling and they are experiencing a crisis they sometimes won’t even come for services," said Sanchez

By handing out these meals, volunteers hope each veteran knows that they’re appreciated and they matter.

"These are the people that sacrificed, these are the people that stood up for our country, and we need to take care of them," said Hyland.

If you would like to donate to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative to help the non-profit continue its mission, click here.

