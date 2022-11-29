Local non-profit hopes for big boost this GivingTuesday

MILWAUKEE — We've had Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Now, those who want to give back are looking forward to GivingTuesday.

GivingTuesday is a generosity movement that's all about supporting your community, including non-profits. It was founded in 2012, and has only grown through the years.

In 2021, an estimated $2.7 billion was donated in 24 hours in the U.S. alone, which was a 9% increase over the prior year and a 37% increase from pre-pandemic levels, according to GivingTuesday.

CORE El Centro, located in Walker's Point, hopes to get a much-needed boost on Tuesday.

When you walk inside CORE, you suddenly feel calm. That's because you just entered a natural healing and wellness center.

They provide access to alternative medicine to people who have limited access to health care due to income or cultural barriers. Of those they serve, more than 70% identify as Latino.

Samantha Sanchez is the Development Director of CORE and said for the past 20 years, they've been able to empower people in their health. Through yoga, acupuncture, and dance among other things.

20 years ago, roughly 60 patients walked through the door, and that number has grown to more than 1,500 individuals.

Monday night, we watched children learning Brazilian martial arts, also known as Capoeira.

"They provide a lot of services to the Hispanic community," Paula said.

There's something for the entire family, and one of the main reasons Paula continues to come back.

Paula received services a few years back at a crucial time when she did not have health insurance.

"Being able to access those services at a discounted rate especially when you don't have health insurance is very important," Paula said.

To put it in context, a one-hour massage that would cost about $75 dollars, costs about $20.

Making alternative medicine affordable and attainable regardless of income.

We asked Sanchez why GivingTuesday is important for CORE.

"We are not an organization that makes money," Sanchez said. "We just need to get enough money so we can continue to provide wonderful services."

She said they've been participating in GivingTuesday for several years, and the money raised is extremely helpful for the clients they serve.

"We really believe everybody deserves access to healing and to live a holistic life," Sanchez smiled.

You can donate, through their website or Facebook.

