Local non-profit continues helping families and friends of fallen officers

MILWAUKEE — It's been more than 24 hours since life changed forever for those who loved Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.

He leaves behind a long-time girlfriend, six siblings, and parents who've been married for more than 40 years. Their lives will never be the same as they embark on a journey they never asked for.

That's where Wisconsin Concerns of Police Survivors also known as C.O.P.S. hopes to help.

Wisconsin Concerns of Police Survivors Secretary Jo Ann Mignon said the non-profit was created decades ago to help families and friends of fallen officers across the state.

"Our purpose and our mission is to help rebuild the shattered lives and let them know their loved one will never be forgotten," Mignon said.

She adds board members reach out to the agency within the first 10 to 12 hours of the incident to support co-workers and family.

Mignon works alongside Milwaukee Police Department's Chaplain George Papachristou.

"He's communicating to us where we need to be and what he needs to do," she said.

The organization provides everything from moral support to hands-on retreats. This includes National Police Week in Washington D.C and survivor's weekend before Thanksgiving.

"We try and host several fun events for our survivors throughout the year," Mignon said.

The organization creates a long-term support system for families to lean on. The network includes spouses, children, parents, and affected co-workers.

"Just to have someone else who understands and can listen, be there and gets the pain, is huge," Mignon added. "There is life, there is joy and we're here to celebrate with you but also never forget."

To learn more about C.O.P.S., visit their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip