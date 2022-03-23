Local ministry steps up to raise funds to help families fleeing from Ukraine

MILWAUKEE — It's been three weeks now since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, causing thousands of families to flee from the place they once called home.

"It was dire to begin with, but what they are going through now, it's just unimaginable hurt," said Hand of Help Ministries project coordinator, Daniel Boldea.

Boldea knows firsthand just how devastated these families are. His father and brother are currently overseas helping those seeking refuge through their family-operated organization: Hand of Help Ministries. It is a nonprofit originally created more than 30 years ago to help people struggling in Romania, and now Ukraine.

"The organization was started by my grandparents and my parents. We are refugees to the United States. They were persecuted for their faith in Romania. Once they arrived in the U.S., their first response was what can we do to help people back home," said Boldea.

Boldea works out of the ministry's location in Wisconsin. Over the years they've partnered with 60 churches located across Romania and 15 churches across Ukraine. Now their efforts are focused on providing food and shelter to those fleeing from the war.

"It's a survival mode. Helping those people that are stuck in bomb shelters, in basements, emergency food delivery. We had a seven-day-old baby come through our refugee center and the mother had to flee the day she gave birth to the child," said Boldea.

Now, Boldea is turning to the community for any and all help to continue the ministry's mission.

"One-hundred percent of any giving towards this project will go over to the people," said Boldea.

As he prepares to head over to Romania next month to help alongside his family, Boldea hopes the ministry's mission will touch lives all around the world.

To help donate to the cause, click here.

