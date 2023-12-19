Local Milwaukee trade unions make $14k donation to Meta House

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday morning, the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council made a special trip to the Meta House and they didn’t show up empty handed.

“This morning we were really excited and honored to welcome the Milwaukee building trades to accept a donation that they collected for us for what they call their Heat for the Holidays program,” said Valerie Vidal, President & CEO of Meta House.

"This years donation is $14,000 as was last years," said Dan Bukiewicz, President of the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council. "In total we’re just about $50,000 in total donations in four years."

The money will go directly toward utility costs and heating needs for Meta House. It's a much needed resource for an organization with a special purpose.

"What they’re trying to do is get women that are facing addiction issues, bring their families together, get them restarted in a safe environment, drug free, where they can just rejuvenate their lives and get back on track," said Bukiewicz.

Meta House serves over 300 women and 250 children each year and with the crisp air Tuesday morning as a sneak peak of the cold winter to come, Vidal couldn't say thank you enough.

"So to be able to shake the hands of and look into the eyes of the folks who have donated to Meta House is really, really special," said Vidal. "To be able to thank somebody personally and thank them for understanding the importance of the work that we do is just so meaningful."

Bukiewicz said they really do understand.

"Our members fight those addictions as well. We actually have members who have come through this organization, gotten their lives on track and now work in the unionized trades.”

So this donation of $14,000 is a gift they hope will keep on giving, far beyond the holiday season.

"We all have to pull together as a community to fight this," said Bukiewicz. “So if you have the means please be that anonymous donor and give generously.



