Local Jewish organizations offer support, resources for Israel after attack

FOX POINT, Wisc. — Exactly 50 years to the day since the Yom Kippur War and on the final day of Sukkot, which is considered one of the most joyous days on the Hebrew calendar, Israel fell under attack.

Here in Milwaukee, efforts to show support began almost immediately.

“The whole mood just completely shifted. It changed from dancing out of joy to dancing for the well-being of others,” said Levi Stein, Executive Director of The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin

Levi Stein is the executive director of The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin, a Jewish nonprofit organization that offers resources and job opportunities to people with disabilities and mental health struggles.

Stein, along with other Chabad or Orthodox leaders, met to prepare for a rally being held Monday night at Congregation Shalom as a show of solidarity.

“It's really just the Jewish community and beyond coming together to show that we care, to show that we're going to respond in whatever way we can and that we're here for one another,” said Stein.

There is a fundraiser already set up to send money directly to those who need it overseas and more rallies are planned in the coming days.

Stein says the hope is to encourage everyone to do as many mitzvahs, or good deeds, as possible, regardless of the faith you practice.

“There's a lot that we could do here, to fight back and to do a good deed, to do something good in spite of these terrible times, could make a difference,” said Stein.

