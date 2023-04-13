Local high school robotics team heads to the World Championship

The "Milwaukee Cyber Cheese" robotics team is heading to the world championship in Houston, Texas.

In only their second year as a team, they qualified for the championship after winning the Wisconsin Regional competition in March.

Milwaukee Cyber Cheese is MSOE’s community-based FIRST Robotics Competition team. They’re made up of 17 students from Milwaukee area high schools. MSOE provides resources work space and staff to serve as the team’s coaches.

In Thursday's edition of Steph Connects, we meet a few team members as they show Steph their robot and gear up to compete against teams from all over the world.

"A program like this is really important so they can get that technical knowledge and go on with it whether it's in the trades or they go on to college with it," said Michael Meilicke, STEM Programs Coordinator, MSOE.

The team had to raise money to be able to take all 17 students to Houston.

They leave next week and still are about $2,000 shy of where they need to be.

If you’d like to help this robotics team raise money for their trip to Texas head over to MSOE.com.

