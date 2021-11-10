Local health leaders correct vaccine comments made by Aaron Rodgers

MILWAUKEE — Local health leaders say they are not seeing more people reject the COVID-19 vaccine after Aaron Rodgers publicly came out against it. Tuesday afternoon, they went on record to correct some of his comments.

Days after the Packers quarterback came under fire for his comments regarding his decision to not get vaccinated and to use Ivermectin, a drug used more typically by veterinarians, local leaders say they are combating that misinformation with facts.

"We stand ready to answer any questions that people have that can help reassure them," said Dr. Smriti Khare, President of primary care at Children's Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said it all starts by going to the right people for answers.

"We should allow the public health experts and medical experts quarterback this fight," Barrett said. "It's more important than any football game."

Meanwhile, children in Milwaukee began receiving their first pediatric doses over the past five days.

Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director for the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management believes children know and learn a lot from various sources and the best way to keep them informed is to tell them facts about the vaccines.

"Misinformation can derail their confidence," Weston said. "Sharing facts can get them back on track."

As far as adults who may be looking into Ivermectin as a treatment much like Rodgers did, Dr. Weston said research doesn't support any benefits.

"There's also many known and potentially dangerous side effects to this medications like any other medication," Weston stated. "So, in the end no I would not recommend the use of Ivermectin."

Public health leaders also touched on the high transmission rate in the county, and they are strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated and if they have questions to seek answers from health care leaders.

In addition, the Milwaukee Health Department is teaming up with the Milwaukee Bucks to vaccinate the community, but they are focusing on children ages 5 to 11.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Milwaukee Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccine in the atrium of Fiserv Forum from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Everyone vaccinated at this clinic will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

The Bucks vaccine clinic will also offer first, second, and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for any eligible individual, as well as flu shots available without an appointment.

All children under the age of 18 will require parent or guardian permission to receive the vaccine.

For a complete list on where you can get vaccinated, click here.

