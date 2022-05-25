Local groups call on Milwaukee to reject 2024 RNC ahead of agreement vote

MILWAUKEE — A key-vote is set to take place Wednesday on bringing the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) to Milwaukee.

A Common Council Committee is taking up a framework agreement between the city and the RNC. The agreement would bar Milwaukee from hosting any other political party convention in 2024, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

On Tuesday, five community organizations sent an open letter to city leaders urging them to reject the convention over concerns about efforts to restrict access to voting and workers rights.

Voces de la Frontera Action, Power to the Polls, Milwaukee Area Labor Council, Never Again is Now and the Service Employees International Union were the five organizations.

The message said the Republican party is “an organization that supports White Supremacists, the violent attempted coup at the US Capitol to overthrow a democratic election, and continues to engineer new ways to undermine fair and democratic elections.”

The RNC is expected to announce the 2024 host city this summer.

