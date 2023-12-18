Local group celebrates human rights organizers as Israel-Palestine conflict continues

MILWAUKEE — To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, members of the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC) and their partners, Sunday evening, highlighted those they say are uplifting others.

At Zao MKE Church, the local group gathered with community members to celebrate those who work to behind the scenes, with a focus on current events.

“We want people to know that we see that work and that it matters and that we’re so grateful for it,” Jordan Blanco said.

Blanco, who serves as the group’s Propaganda Chair, said MAC has especially recognized the efforts of Milwaukee’s Palestinian community standing in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

It’s why MAC is honoring Janan Najeeb, a leader with Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, with a humanitarian award.

Blanco said Najeeb was chosen for her efforts to challenge popular views on the Israel-Palestine conflict by organizing protests, meetings with elected officials, and bringing together community groups.

Najeeb was not able to attend the event in person but a member of the MMWC, Hanaa Alqam, accepted the award in her place.

"She worked really hard to make people know the truth, what is really happening there, in the west bank in Gaza,” Alqam said of Najeeb.

It’s work that Blano said continues to be crucial, especially following the United State's decision to vote against a ceasefire.

“I think it's disgusting,” Blanco said. “Our politicians don't clearly listen to the people of both this country and of the world."

Heba Mohammed wants to make them listen. Sunday afternoon on lake drive, Mohammed was among a group of a couple dozen protesters calling on Senator Tammy Balwin and Representative Gwen Moore to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

“People are turning out in their thousands, to demand a cease-fire we know the people are with us,” she said. “We are demanding that if this is a true democracy, that they will be listing to us because if they’re not you have to question, whether or not they deserve to be in office.”

Pew research data shows when it comes to Israel's military operations, public opinion in American is divided.

Of the thousands survey between Nov. 27th and Dec 3rd, 27 percent say Israel is going too far, and 25 percent say they're taking the right approach.

Globally, however the U.S. Stands alone, as the only country in the U.N. Security Council to vote against a ceasefire backed by dozens of nations.

