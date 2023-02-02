Local fire departments warning business owners about new scam

KENOSHA, Wis. — Local fire departments are warning business owners about people impersonating fire officials in a new scam.

The Kenosha Fire Department says a person recently went into a local business and claimed to work for the fire department. The business owner was then scammed out of cash for refilling a fire extinguisher. Police say the suspect was dressed in plain clothing.

The fire department says its personnel does conduct inspections, but are always in uniform and carry city-issued credentials. The department will also never ask for cash payment for any service they provided.

The Caledonia Fire Department says it received a message about a similar incident. A business owner on Main Street said a woman recently came in and asked to see the fire extinguisher. The business owner claims the woman said it needed to be serviced and would do it for $40.

The business owner said after the woman was being questioned, she left. The woman only had a single tag and a clipboard. She got into an unmarked SUV with another man and left.

If you believe you have been victimized, be sure to reach out to your local fire and police departments.

