Local fire department raising money for fire captain following house fire

MUESKEGO, Wisc. — Just around the corner from the Tess Corner fire station that Captain Mike Schmitt volunteers at, is his home that went up in flames Monday night.

"I was really scared. I was praying for the family, immediately praying that everyone was okay, praying that no one was in the house," said family friend ​Jen Ksobiech.

Captain Schmitt has been a firefighter with the Greendale Fire Department for nearly 25 years and is also a volunteer at the Tess Corner Fire Department. Fire officials say he was working Monday night when he heard the call that firefighters were responding to his home.

"Right away he knew they were going to Muskego on Park Drive which was his address," said Greendale Fire Chief Kenten Kais.

According to officials, the fire started in the family's garage and quickly spread to their home. Thankfully, no one was hurt. But Chief Kais says the family has a tough road ahead of them.

"Unfortunately at this time, Mike and his family pretty much have lost everything. This is not just a weekly fix. This is going to be a year or more," said Chief Kais.

That's why the department is now asking the community to help in any way they can by donating to this professional firefighters fund, and give back to someone whose given so much.

"For people who do something for you, it's definitely time to do something for them. In times like this, this is when we rally together," said Ksobiech.

Officials say there's no word yet on how the fire started, and at this time it remains under investigation.

To donate and help the Schmitt family, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip