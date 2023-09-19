A local farmer's market employs young adults with disabilities

A local farm employs more than a dozen young adults living with a disability.

They're hired as “farm fellows” and part of their job is to run a local farmers market at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center.

Steph Connects was invited to connect with them while on the job.

Bonim farm not only employs people with disabilities but its also a source of food for one of our local food pantries.

You may recall Steph Connects was invited to the JCC Rainbow Day Camp, in Fredonia over the summer. That’s also where Bonim farm is.

The farm fellows grow, harvest, and package all the food sold during the farmer's market.

"This is just small part of what they do, the bulk of their job is to provide quality food for the JCC Food Pantry," say's Lenny Kass, Executive Director, Albert Ann Deshur JCC Rainbow Day Camp.

The Farmer's Market is open all year, every Wednesday.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip