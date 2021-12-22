Local family teams up with MPD to distribute emergency winter care packages to the homeless

MILWAUKEE — It's a sight that has become all too common in Milwaukee, as men, women, and sometimes children are left to walk the streets of the city without a place to call home.

"We really want to come before Christmas and make sure that they know how much we care about them," said Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) District 1 Captain, James Campbell.

"It's something we're all concerned about," said Clement Manor board chair, ​Phil Dougherty.

Which is why Dougherty and his family are keeping his mothers tradition alive this holiday season by giving out free emergency winter care packages to people who are homeless.

"Before she died, she said this is something that needs to continue. Assembling bags for the homeless gave her purpose. She thought it was important work," said Dougherty.

So for the third year in a row, the Dougherty family has teamed up with MPD to assemble care packages full of a number of donated essential items.

"Hand warmers, gloves, mittens, hats, bottles of water," said Captain James.

Once complete, Milwaukee police hand out bags to anyone who may be in need.

"It's an opportunity for them to make a connection and it's an opportunity to provide them with something they otherwise might not have but they certainly need," said Dougherty.

"This also helps us to be a conversation starter to try and come up with a pathway to sustainability for their life," said Captain James.

By providing these packages, the hope is that those in need will have the resources they need to stay safe and warm this winter.

