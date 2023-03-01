Local family pushing for change after a tragedy took the life of a 3-year-old boy

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — A 3-year-old child died on Feb. 19 after being hit by a pick-up truck. In nearly every photo, Brody Edmonds flashed a smile that melted his mom's heart.

"He had a big smile, never met a stranger, just the happiest kid ever," said Crystal Edmonds, his mother.

Crystal said Brody was the missing piece to her family.

Submitted by family 3-year-old Brody Edmonds

Brody was your typical boy who loved riding his four-wheeler and was crazy about a good ball game. He was doing just that before tragedy struck.

Police said they got the call around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Feb. 19 for an accident on 33rd Avenue near 39th Avenue and 104th Street.

Crystal said her husband was moving his truck, not knowing Brody was in front of it, and hit him.

"Seeing his truck is hard, looking at my driveway is hard," Crystal held back tears. "My baby's last memory is chasing a ball."

She said she misses Brody's hugs, laughter, and watching Bluey on TV. His passing has left a huge hole in our hearts.

Crystal is now taking that pain and turning it into purpose by pushing for change.

"A camera in the front or beeping sensor would have saved my son's life," she said.

She believes it's just as important as seat belts and could have kept her family whole.

"I never want another family to feel the pain we feel. Never," Crystal said.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with the large financial burden of Brody's medical expenses and funeral costs.

A Meal Train fundraiser was also launched for the Edmonds family.

