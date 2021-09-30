Local entrepreneur, Tonda Thompson, to be featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show

MILWAUKEE — Local entrepreneur and community advocate Tonda Thompson will be featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Thompson is the founder of the HaRunBee Walk/Run for Healthy Birth Outcomes kick-off event during Bronzeville Week.

Her most recent venture, "She Slangs Wood", helps people feel confident self-sufficient with woodworking through monthly virtual classes. She also builds furniture that can be bought.

She Slangs Wood will be featured on the show.

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs said in a statement Thursday:

"During the pandemic Tonda turned to woodworking as a way to heal and cope. She shares that she was first introduced to woodworking as a high school student at what is now Bradley Tech, and has since been able to turn that introductory class into a business, and proving that anyone, regardless of their circumstances, can turn a passion and interest into something more. Her commitment to the community is truly unmatched, and I cannot wait for Tonda to use her woodworking skills to rehab a building in Harambee that will house her studio, retail space for her woodworking and offices for her other nonprofit ventures."

Anyone interested in learning more can visit https://valorcreativecollective.com/.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be aired on TMJ4.

