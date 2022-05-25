Local DJ lands big break opening up for T-Pain at 'Wiscansin Fest'

MILWAUKEE — Local DJ and host, DJay Mando, is no stranger to Milwaukee's nightlife and entertainment scene. When he learned the news of T-Pain bringing his "Wiscansin Fest" tour to Milwaukee, he knew he had to be a part of it.

Mando has opened up for big names like Nicki Minaj and Flo Rida. Most recently, he co-hosted Bucks games and took on the stage at the Miramar Theater for a weekly show.

After T-Pain announced his tour, Mando and his fans took their requests to social media.

"We got everybody on Instagram and Twitter to mention him a bunch of times. We flooded his mentions," said Mando.

Shortly after, T-Pain himself responded.

"It was kinda crazy for me and the fact that he mentioned me, like he tagged me in it, it was a surreal moment for me," said Dos, Mando's Dancer.

Through the help of social media, T-Pain's team reached out to Mando and the rest is history.

"They responded and were like we would love to have you on the show," said Mando.

T-Pain's lyrics from the song "Can't Believe It" featuring Lil Wayne became an instant sensation when managed to rhyme mansion with Wisconsin. The phrase "put you in a mansion somewhere in Wiscansin" is now iconic.

The rapper and singer quickly became a pioneer in hip-hop.

"He was the guy that really started using auto-tune and you can listen to any song on the radio and chances are it has an auto-tune on it. He really pushed hip-hop culture forward," said Mando.

Mando and his dancer Dos will both take the stage on June 11 at the Rave to open the show for T-Pain.

"For T-Pain to have hand-picked me and my crew to be on this show in this city on this tour, it's just written," said Mando.

