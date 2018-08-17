Local deli gives away school supplies to students in need

The co-partner of Jake's Delicatessen on North Avenue and 17th Street says it's time to make the business part of the community once more.

Jake's has been in business since the 1950's and Edward Deshazer says a community staple should be doing more for and with the community.

"I was always taught, you know, you have to be a blessing to people. And that's what I'm trying to be," says Deshazer.

Deshazer is also the Executive Director at Greater Holy Temple Christian Academy. He says every year some children don't have school supplies. This gave him an idea on how Jake's could start giving back.

On Aug. 26, he's hosting a free book bag and school supplies drive for 1,000 Milwaukee students.

"We want to be a part of the community. We don't want to feel like outsiders in the middle of the community, we want the community to feel welcome at Jake's Deli," said Deshazer.

He says the initial goal was 500 backpacks. But he received the donations for that in three days. To help more people, he pushed his goal to 1,000.

Gary Jackson is a native of Milwaukee, currently living in Minnesota. He came back to visit family and stopped by Jake's. Hearing the news about the drive caused him to smile.

"I think that's a great idea--that's just great. You know, for the community and especially for the kids," said Jackson.

The drive will be more than just handing out backpacks. On Aug.. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be music, bounce houses, face painting, and food from the deli. Social Development Commission and the Boys & Girls Club are partners for the event and Deshazer says he hopes to give away all 1,000 backpacks.