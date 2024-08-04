Local dancers break out in excitement over new Olympic sport

MILWAUKEE — While the Olympics may be in Paris, dancers here in Milwaukee are breaking out in excitement over a new sport.

Breaking, an urban dance style with roots in hip-hop culture is making an appearance at the Olympics for the first time in history.

“It’s a big thing for us who are going for that type of dream. In my time, I never thought we would ever go to the Olympics. It was always a pipe dream,” Crumbles Tran, a local dancer, gleamed.

Kaylee Staral Danced in Milwaukee for 20 years.

Tran was one of dozens of dancers who gathered Saturday afternoon for the second annual 3rd Street Market Hall Breaking Battle.

The afternoon was filled with a kid's battle, an adult's battle, and a lot of shared excitement to see their sport on a global stage.

“It’s a dream come true to me that breaking is getting recognized. It’s been so underground that we’ve never been recognized as an art,” Jose Antonio Vargas explained.

Kaylee Staral Founder of ILL Threadz MKE Inc.

Vargas founded Ill Threadz, a local organization that provides a safe space for kids to dig into their creative sides through dance.

Every Monday inside Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church, he invites dozens of young people to learn the basics of breakdancing.

“I want to show a lot of people what we do. The skills, the flexibility. We’re going to elevate this dance to the next level,” Vargas smiled.

Breaking is an urban dance style that started in the United States in the 1970s.

According to the Olympics Website, it’s “often characterized by acrobatic movements, stylized footwork, and the key role played by the DJ and the master of ceremonies during battles.”

“I get to feel the music and vibrations in my body. I get to interact with the crowd, and to see their reaction fills me with joy,” Elisha Brown, a 19-year-old dancer, exclaimed.

Kaylee Staral Milwaukee Dancer, Kids Next Door.

While people like Brown danced on Saturday, many stopped to watch.

“I didn’t know it was going to be in the Olympics. I actually work with kids and know a lot that would be really interested in this,” Charlotte Hughes said.

Kaylee Staral Stopped to watch breaking battle

The breaking competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will feature two events, one for men and one for women. The athletes will face off in solo battles.

The battles will take place on August 9 and 10.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error