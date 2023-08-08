Local 'Corn Roast' raising money for Alzheimer's Association

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — In true Wisconsin style, VMP Healthcare & Community Living held a Corn Roast Fundraiser on Tuesday to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

The event supported VMP’s team for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening in September. It’s the world’s largest event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Their team has a $3,000 goal. For many of the residents and volunteers at VMP, the cause is personal. Phillip Musickant lost his mom at 73 years old to Alzheimer’s.

“My mom believed very heavily in going out in the world and making a positive difference. I know she’s looking down right now and saying thank you for helping and making a difference,” Musickant smiled.

All day, volunteers like Musickant handed out different kinds of corn to residents and community members including a special appearance from the West Allis mayor.

“It’s fantastic to see everyone. All the smiles because everyone seems to know each other,” Musickant said. “It takes a large effort. Many, many, many hands to make a difference in the world.”

Why the corn?

“It’s fun, it’s summer, it’s State Fair week! For those that can’t make it to the fair, we’re a wonderful option supporting a good cause,” Jenni Klar, their executive director of business development, said.

VMP assists over 600 seniors in the area, including some that struggle with Dementia and memory loss.

To help, the center has a designated memory care wing in their assisted living building and a skilled nursing building to support those in the community with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. The wing includes a multi-sensory room.

“An individual with memory care has more mental and cognitive needs than physical needs,” Klar explained. “Memory care is higher staffing and more hands-on.”

The Memory Care team is made up of professional caregivers who go through specific training for dementia.

VMP is a nonprofit, senior care provider offering a variety of services like independent living, assisted care, and skilled nursing. They have been around for nearly 100 years.

The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Milwaukee County is September 17. It’s the walk’s 30th anniversary.

Currently, the Alzheimer’s Association has over 180 teams registered and has raised more than $350,000 of their $900,000 goal. For more information or to get involved, you canvisit their website.

