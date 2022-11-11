Watch Now
Local company remodels bathroom for Mukwonago veteran for free ahead of Veterans Day

It is all a part of Baths for the Brave, an initiative that works to improve U.S. veterans' lives.
It is all a part of Baths for the Brave, an initiative that works to improve U.S. veterans' lives.
Posted at 6:17 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 19:17:46-05

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — A Waukesha company surprised a local veteran on Thursday by remodeling his bathroom free of charge ahead of Veterans Day.

Tundraland Home Improvements, a LEAF Home company, provided Mukwonago veteran Adam Nierenberger with a brand-new, accessible tub and shower system on Thursday.

It is all a part of Baths for the Brave, an initiative that works to improve U.S. veterans' lives. Tundraland created Baths for the Brave in 2017. It is a one-day event that provides veterans with a brand-new tub or shower system.

Work took place at Nierenberger's home in Mukwonago on Thursday. During that time, Nierenberger and his family were kept out of the area until the final reveal.

