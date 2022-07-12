GERMANTOWN, Wis. — By now, we've all seen the powerful images from the James Webb Space Telescope. The photos are the result of years of hard work from multiple companies, including one right here in Southeast Wisconsin.

Before the telescope was launched into space late last year, the design team needed some help.

That's where Roger Lee with Ellsworth Adhesives came into the picture.

"This is super exciting," Lee smiled. "It's cool to be part of."

Lee said the company often works with space exploration companies to achieve their design keeping the extremes of space in mind.

Roger Lee- President of Ellsworth Adhesive.

"Imagine something going into space, the harsh environments space brings. Our engineered adhesives can withstand those environments," Lee said.

Ellsworth Adhesives is a family-owned company that manufactures and distributes highly-engineered adhesives that are used to bond things.

Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach/AP This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA via AP)

​Due to confidentiality reasons, Lee couldn't tell us specifically what piece of the telescope they made something for but said it's rewarding to see what they worked on produce incredible photos.

The images that I've seen coming out of The James Webb is exciting and it's nice to know we're part of exploring deeper into out of space," Lee smiled.

Through these photos the world is getting a look into the past and future, and it couldn't be done without a company right in Southeast Wisconsin.

