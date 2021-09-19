Local businesses ready to welcome Ryder Cup guests from near and far

SHEBOYGAN — Scenic Bar and Restaurant co-owner Kurt Wolf takes pride in his menu.

"We're the only ones with brat egg rolls," said Wolf, who also boasts of his award-winning fish fry, voted Best of Sheboygan County in 2020 (and second place this year).

The restaurant on the corner on Indiana Ave. and S. 17th St in Sheboygan is one of many businesses in the area now prepping for a rush a sports fans with the Ryder Cup in town this week. On top of that, the Packers host Monday Night Football tomorrow.

So, to accommodate what he expects will be a jump in demand, Wolf is serving his famous fish not just on Friday, but all week from tomorrow.

"We usually go through 100 to 120 pounds each Friday. And so this week, I'm hoping it doubles. But we'll see, he said.

According to Visit Sheboygan, the county's roughly 2,000 hotel rooms have been booked in advance for years by tournament staff, contractors and global media.

But many more visitors will be staying outside the county and coming through the area as a Ryder Cup host site is required to provide at least 30,000 rooms.

Wolf says he wants as many people as possible, especially those from outside the area, to get a taste of Sheboygan and dine local.

The fish for the fry? It's very local.

"Straight out of the Sheboygan River," joked Wolf. Most of their, he says, comes from Schwarz Fish company, right there in Sheboygan.

But stocking up for a spike in demand hasn't been easy.

"It's tough right now. A lot of places are out of chicken breasts. It's trial and error right now, calling as many people as i can to get different stuff in," said Wolk.

He blamed the pandemic and how it continues to disrupt manufacturing and supply chains.

"We're going to do the best we can. Just be patient with all of us," he said.

His staff is hoping to get a little bit of rest before the rush. But excited they're at the chance to serve customers from all over the U.S. and the world.

"Seeing all the new faces," said Mandy Jenson, a server. "Getting to meet new people, getting them introduced to our food and our restaurant."

Ryder Cup practice rounds begin on Tuesday at Whistling Straits. Tournament play begins on Friday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip