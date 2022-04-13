Local businesses face wedding season amid rising costs, supply shortages

MILWAUKEE — Just in time for the start of wedding season, a new expo hopes to link those planning to tie the knot with local businesses trying to bounce back from COVID’s economic slump.

After more than two years of battling constant cancellations and scaled-down celebrations, the bridal industry is gearing up for a big comeback.

But with many local businesses still reeling from the financial struggles brought on by the pandemic and rising inflation costs adjustments are now the name of the game.

“We've had to bump up our prices a little bit. And we really talk about that a lot because we want to make sure our pricing is something that meets customers' expectations and that they're not shocked. We always say it's a really difficult conversation anytime we get there,” said Meghan Maze, Marketing & Operations Director, Ultimate Confections.

According to The Wedding Report, a trade group that analyzes data from vendors and consumers across the country, the average price of a wedding is also on the rise, climbing from around $22,000 in 2021 to just under $25,000 dollars this year.

Add to that issues with the nation’s supply chain and business owners now face a new dilemma: fulfilling the wedding dreams of every couple within the limitations of what’s available.

“It’s not top-secret, every industry is having problems. So, if we talk about it, we're able to work together with our clients and find the best solution for that couple. Yes, just the world is going to be a little more expensive. It might take a little more time. Let's plan ahead,” said Emily Neubauer, President, Belle Fiori.

“We work very hard on trying to maintain reasonable pricing with our customers. We don't want any sticker shock or anything but we have to maintain in order to be a viable business,” said Pat Murphy, Owner of Ultimate Confections.

To help bridge the gap, WEDMKE will bring vendors and clients together in the intimate space of Turner Hall giving small businesses the chance to connect and potentially boost business at a time when many need it most.

