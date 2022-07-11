Local business reopens following Oak Creek community kitchen fire

OAK CREEK, Wis. — It's a sound that brings music to personal chef Katie Klinnert's ears. Pots and pans clanging together, and timers going off. All the sounds signify one thing:

"We are back in business," said Klinnert.

It's been almost three weeks since nearly 20 business owners were displaced following a fire that broke out at the Common Cookhouse in Oak Creek. It was a space where food truck owners, bakers, cooks, and more, called home for their small businesses.

"It was the worst fire I had ever seen," said Sara Ligocki, a personal chef with Katy's Cooking Tonight.

Klinnert runs Katy's Cooking Tonight. It's a meal prep and in-home personal chef service and one of the businesses impacted by the fire. After weeks of looking for another space, Klinnerts found a great spot.

Katy's Cooking official reopens after Common Cookhouse fire

With help from a local health inspector, Klinnert was put in touch with members of Saint Stephen's Catholic Church in Oak Creek. The church opened its kitchen to Klinnert and her team.

"The inspector came out and licensed us last week. So we got a new license. We got new insurance issued on Friday," said Klinnert.

"It's awesome and it's exciting to get back in here," said Ligocki.

While she's happy to be back doing what she loves, Klinnert says the space is temporary. She says she already has another space at Sabrosa's Cafe & Gallery, but has to wait for the licensing to go through.

She adds that grateful for all the support.

"There is no way that we'd be here today without the community support that we've had," said Klinnert.

