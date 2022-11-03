Local business looks to decorate two homes for military families

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — As the holiday season begins to ramp up, one Pewaukee company, Swimming Pool Services, is looking to offer their Christmas decorating services to two military families this season.

The program called "The Decorated Family Program" is in its tenth year and is hoping to deck out two homes with all the Christmas cheer and lights, but they need nominations of deserving families.

"We live in a great country, we're blessed to live in a great country and the program is designed to just kind of give back to the people that are on the front lines and helping keep it great," said David Thompson, CEO of Swimming Pool Services.

The nominations are due by Nov. 11 and nominated families can represent active-duty service men and women, reservists or retired veterans living in Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington and Ozaukee counties.

In order to nominate a family, nominators are asked to provide up to 500 words on why the nominated family should be a "Christmas Decor Decorated Family," along with the nominator's name, address, and phone number and the address and name of the nominated family. All this information should be emailed to marketing@swimmingpoolservices.com or this online form can be filled out as well.

Swimming Pool Services offers Christmas decoration setup and takedown every holiday season, in conjunction with their normal pool and hot tub services.

