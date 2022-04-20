Local brewery raises money for non-profit dedicated to cannabis reform

MILWAUKEE — When you think about a brewing company, cannabis reform may not come to mind.

Indeed Brewing Company partnered with the Last Prisoner Project to raise money to go toward its mission on Wednesday.

Indeed We Can is an initiative by Indeed Brewing Company and focuses on raising money for local or national non-profits.

​"We at Indeed support marijuana reform," said Grant Steskal, Indeed Brewing Company Taproom Manager.

For Steskal, it's personal.

"I had some trouble 15 years ago in Illinois, and they expunged my record," he said.

Steskal didn't go to jail, but feels for those behind bars.

According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney Dashboard, 14,000 people a year are arrested and jailed for possession of marijuana.

"I feel bad for people who have had days, weeks and months taken away from them," Steskal stated.

Depending on the amount of marijuana, charges can vary from a misdemeanor to a felony with jail time anywhere from six months to more than three years.

Those charges can have lingering effects for people trying to get a job, rent an apartment, or buy a house. Indeed Brewing hopes this small step encourages others to get involved.

​ ​"I'm hoping the next couple of years Wisconsin can write great policies," Steskal said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip