Local Black-owned, female candle business lighting up a new path

MILWAUKEE — Chyenne Stanley spent years dreaming of the day she would be able to launch her candle business.

"It was a dream that I always had and I wrote it down for four years," said Stanley.

That dream eventually came to fruition, but not in the way Stanley had imagined.

"I had their father, so I was financially stable, and I didn't need to pursue my dreams because everything was fine so once that ended it was like okay, there's more to life than just relationships. Sometimes you have to depend on yourself."

It was then she found herself as a single mom working as a teacher's assistant in the midst of the pandemic. Despite the challenges, Stanley saw this as an opportunity to pursue her dream of making candles.

"I ordered a kit and I kept practicing and practicing, and I gave some to the teachers at my school and everyone said they really liked it."

She quickly created a website and launched her business Chyenne Candles.

"If it aint a Chyenne candle, it's a scandal!"

Her candle line features over 60 fragrances with a scent for almost anyone.

"I didn't want to exclude people from my business, I wanted to make something that was for everyone, and candles are for everyone. So I have sports candles for men, I can make certain candles for children and it is also like for mental health certain fragrances like lavender, certain fragrances are good for headaches and things like that."

Moving forward, she hopes to use her candles to shine a light on women everywhere.

"Even at an older age, you can still pursue your dreams."

Chyenne Candles can be purchased online or in person at The Collective located in Bayshore.

