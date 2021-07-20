Local Ascension Physician heads to Tokyo for 2021 Olympics

WEST ALLIS — Ascension Gateway Clinic Family Physician Dr. Armando Sanchez is set to be leaving for the games Tuesday morning and is thrilled to be have been chosen.

Sanchez grew up in El Paso, Texas and received his undergraduate at University of Texas El Paso. He then moved to the Midwest graduating from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

TMJ 4 Dr. Armando Sanchez's exam room lined with boxing pictures

He followed in his father's foot steps and started competing in boxing. But, boxing wasn't something he aspired to do all his life.

A conversation he had with a friends father put things in perspective for him. He was told that his hands were not boxer hands but, doctors hands.

Fast forward to now, he has the best of both worlds.

"As an athlete I never was able to compete at that level much less think that high, but as a physician I've been able to do many things," Sanchez said. "My function as a ring side physician is to make sure that the athletes are physically prepared to compete."

He learned how to be a ring side physician from other doctors and not in the classroom.

If you walk into his exam rooms in West Allis, pictures with various boxers fill the walls.

"Every picture I have here has their own special moment," Sanchez said.

Sanchez's primary job is to keep boxing athletes safe before, during and after every single match.

"As a family physician I feel very well prepared to manage any kind of potential injury that any of these boxers can incure," he said.

He said the hardest part is deeming a boxer unfit to finish a match, but that's the job at hand, keeping everyone safe no matter if a gold medal is at stake.

Sanchez leaves for Tokyo Tuesday morning, and will be under strict safety protocols such as not taking any public transportation or even sightseeing.

"We're going to be basically in a bubble when we get to Tokyo, and I'm ready," Sanchez said.

He will also have to take daily COVID tests.

After 27 years of being a ring side physician overseeing thousands of matches he remains humble and encourages everyone to follow their dreams.

"If you work hard at anything, you can accomplish anything," Sanchez said.

Sanchez smiled and said he thrilled to have this opportunity and looks forward to the many more matches he will oversee.

