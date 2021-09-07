Local artists take the Summerfest stage: 'It's gotta be about Milwaukee'

Local artist, Djay Mando alongside dancers Christopher Gilbert and Dos pushed to get a spot performing on stage at Summerfest. With two weeks' notice, the trio has been working around the clock to put together an experience that will take their audience to space.

"We're gonna take everyone straight to the moon," said Mando.

Dancer, Christopher Gilbert, says the concept is to give their fans an experience out of this world.

"Let's definitely elevate and go somewhere," said Gilbert.

From their music set to their choreography, the three will be geared up to head to space decked head to toe in space suits.

More than anything their goal is to promote local talent throughout their production.

"It's gotta be about Milwaukee," said Gilbert.

"A lot of artists feel like they have to go to bigger cities or major cities to get their opportunities off. Summerfest is the biggest music opportunity that any artist can ask for," said Mando.

The three will open up for Nelly Friday at 7 p.m. on the US Cellular Stage.

