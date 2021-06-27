Local artists take the stage again since start of pandemic

It's been more than a year since musical artists have been able to step back on a stage in front of a live in-person crowd.

Born and bred Milwaukee talent, Djay Mando put together the, We Outside hip-hop concert in a matter of 6 weeks. Like many artists, Mando was eager to step back on stage in front of a live crowd, so he created that opportunity for not only him but a lineup of local artists.

"There are so many crazy, crazy talented artists in Milwaukee and a lot of them have their own organic outlets like social media and things like that but they haven’t been on a stage like this," said Mando.

A stage with local hip-hop artists on Wisconsin State Fair Park grounds was a first for the venue. Mando grew up coming to the state fair as a child being exposed to staple shows like the classic rodeo. Now he's able to create a new wave in the same place.

"For it to be coming full circle now I'm giving people an experience that they might not have been exposed to if not for us at the state fair. It's just full circle and we're just tying the knot."

Milwaukee rapper, B Justice took the stage for the first time performing in front of a crowd in more than a year. "I’m just honored to be a part of something so epic. It's the first big concert after the pandemic," said Justice.

More than giving artists an opportunity to perform, Mando's goal is to keep local artists right here in Milwaukee. "We have so much here and a lot of people feel like they have to leave this city to make something happen and get big."

