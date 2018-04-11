Local artist creates mural for CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival

Milwaukee native Mauricio Ramirez painted a contemporary mural of Frida Kahlo on the side of South Shore Cinema in preparation of the CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival.

The festival begins on Wednesday with a Festival Premiere Night fundraiser in Greendale and will continue through Sunday.

Guests can expect to enjoy Hispanic films, cultural foods and beverages and other events and activities.

Half of the proceeds from the festival will go to support local health and education efforts within the Hispanic community.

