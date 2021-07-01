Local animal shelter offers a 'purrfect' promotion to get cats adopted as kitten season ensues

MILWAUKEE — It’s kitten season, and while that is adorable, there’s a very serious need to find more homes for a sudden rise in available cats.

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission is feeling the effects of kitten season as more and more cats are coming through their doors each and every day.

"There are days that we have 50 cats come in and it’s just very overwhelming," said Karen Sparapani, the executive director for MADACC.

Kitten season, also known as feline breeding season. It normally occurs during the summer months when female cats go into heat. Sparapani says because Milwaukee had warmer weather in the winter months, they’re seeing an influx of homeless cats and kittens at the shelter.

"We have almost 300 kittens in foster care. Normally we wouldn’t be in this position that we are in until August, September," said Sparapani.

TMJ4

This is why MADACC is now turning to the community for help by hosting an emergency kitten and cat adoption event. It’s called MADACC Needs Help Meow, where they’re offering reduced adoption fees for these furry friends.

"I just want to bring them all home they’re just so cute," said Halah Dahlstrom.

"We found out, and we saw Luna the little gray one and we found out they were littermates and they’re both coming home with us," said one adopter, Becky Kuhnke.

So here’s how it works. All adoption fees for cats 6 months or older will be waived. And for kittens, you can get one for $125 or two for $200.

"It’s nice to know that this place is here and we have two new additions to the family," said Kuhnke.

According to MADACC, as of April, the shelter has already had 1,039 cats come into their facility. And they say that’s just the beginning.

"Our adoption rate and reclaim rate for cats is nowhere near the intake rate on any given day," said Sparapani.

That’s why they’re encouraging families to either adopt or get their cats spayed and neutered as soon as possible to help control the pet homelessness crisis.

"Keeping this building with as low a population as possible makes the animals healthier, they don’t get stressed out. For every animal that’s adopted, they’re making room for another one to come in," said Sparapani.

Sparapani adds that the promotion will run from now until July 13. MADACC is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

