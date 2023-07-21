Local Air Wing performs at Milwaukee Air and Water Show this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Air & Water Show brings in many aerial performances from around the country. However, one of the jets doesn’t have to travel too far from home.

The KC-135 Stratotanker from the 128th Air Refueling Wing flew over Bradford Beach Friday afternoon.

"The uniqueness of the 128th is that there is civilians, right? So, in the community, our members have full-time positions and then they come out to the base for part-time military careers. So, we really are a part of the Milwaukee community." Colonel Adria Zuccaro explained at a press conference Friday morning.

Colonel Zuccaro is the Commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing. Also known as the Brew City Tankers, they are based out of the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. She wants more people to know about the base and what it does daily.

"We definitely have a goal of familiarity in our community " Colonel Zuccaro exclaimed.

For some, the 128th Air Refueling Wing Tanker is already a familiar noise.

"I grew up in South Milwaukee and we always had the planes flying over. The refuelers and everything. And I remember back in the '60s, I'm not that old. But yeah I am. The sonic booms, we would have sonic booms, regularly in the neighborhood. " said Franklin resident, Cindy Shultz.

Some residents said are excited to see all the performances happening this weekend.

"Just to watch the modern jets and what they're capable of doing is just outstanding,” Wauwatosa resident Tom Myszewski said.

Shultz said this event could expose people to potential careers in the military.

"It's a possibility for a career choice. For boys and girls, men and women. For high school, early college, post-high school. What am I going to do with my life? And if you have a facility like that here. It gives them another option of oh maybe I could do something like that."

The base here employs about 900 people, many of which have jobs as doctors, teachers, and lawyers right here in the Milwaukee area.

Colonel Zuccaro hopes this weekend serves as a reminder of what's right in our backyard.

"I want them to look up in the sky 365 days a year and go 'mom or dad, that's a KC-135. It's grey It has four engines.'”

The Brew City Tankers will perform both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

