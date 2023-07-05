Live updates: Severe weather, thunderstorms flood streets in Milwaukee

Strong winds and storms are triggering warnings across Southeast Wisconsin Tuesday as streets flood and trees topple over.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several Southeast Wisconsin counties Tuesday afternoon.

TMJ4 meteorologists say widespread severe storms are not expected for later in the evening, however, torrential downpours are causing flooding rains. Any storm is expected to wrap up by sunset.

You can keep track of live weather updates and damage our TMJ4 Storm Chaser finds below. Email us your pictures and videos: news@tmj.com

____

3:51 p.m. update: Big trees topple near Milwaukee's lakefront on Lincoln Memorial Drive

Trees break near lakefront

Lakefront trees topple

3:48 p.m. update: Flooded streets on Humboldt from North to Capitol.

Flooded streets on Humboldt

3:33 p.m. update: Flooded streets on Prospect

Flooded streets on Prospect

Prospect Street flooded

3:20 p.m. update: Trees and branches down near Milwaukee's lakefront

Trees, branches down near lakefront

Trees down near lakefront

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip