Live updates: Blizzard conditions impact Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Blizzard conditions continue to have an impact across Southeast Wisconsin.

Check this page for the latest updates on issues caused by the snow, wind, and cold.

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10:05 a.m. — Many Wisconsin DMV offices are closed today due to the blizzard conditions. For a full list of the offices that are closed click here.

10:00 a.m. — The City of Wauwatosa has declared a snow emergency as of 11:00 a.m. on Monday. It will last until 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. City officials say that means on-street parking is not allowed.

9:45 a.m. — Take a look at this time-lapse of the blizzard conditions on Brady Street in Milwaukee on Monday morning:

Timelapse of snow from Brady Street

9:30 a.m. — Our crews in Lake Geneva sent us this video of the conditions there right now:

Conditions at Lake Geneva

9:25 a.m. — Our crews sent in this image of a street signal knocked over at 124th and Hampton in Milwaukee.

9:15 a.m. — Garbage and recycling collection is suspended for today in Milwaukee. The garbage truck crews are being reassigned to snow removal operations, and their trucks are being outfitted with plow blades.

9:05 a.m. — Officials with the City of Racine say the Racine City Hall and the City Hall Annex will be closed to the public until 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday. They say essential city services will continue to operate as normal. Officials say trash and recycling collection will occur as scheduled on Monday.

9:00 a.m. — On Monday morning, the City of New Berlin declared a snow emergency effective from 8:00 a.m. Monday through 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. Mayor Dave Ament has also ordered the closure of city hall offices on Monday due to the snow emergency and winter storm conditions. City hall will resume normal operations on Tuesday.

8:50 a.m. — Officials with MADACC, the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, say MADACC is running in emergency mode today. Officials with the organization say they will not be picking up strays and will only be responding to emergency calls to assist law-enforcement or fire department needs. Officials say the public is able to bring in stray animals or reclaim their owned animals, but they are not offering adoptions today. Officials say if you are still able to pick up an adopted animal from surgery at 4 p.m. on Monday, you will still be able to. They're asking you to call and reschedule if you are unable to pick up your pet.

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