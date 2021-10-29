Live table games return at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE — Live table games are returning to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino starting Monday, Nov. 1.

Officials say Blackjack and Roulette tables will be available for guests Monday. Baccarat, Craps, and Ultimate Hold'em will return to the casino floor later November.

Potawatomi will hold a ribbon cutting and ceremonial Blackjack game for charity to celebrate the return. The event begins at 10:15 a.m.

Potawatomi resumed 24/7 operations last week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

