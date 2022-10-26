Little Big Beer Fest returns to Grafton with over 20 unique beers this December

GRAFTON, Wis. — Little Big Beer Fest is returning to Grafton this December with over 20 different specialty beers.

The festival was originally born in December 2020 to host a fundraiser for Family Sharing during the COVID pandemic.

Sahale Ale Works has brought together some of the most unique and rare beers from the best breweries in the state for you to sample.

Fifteen breweries will be represented at the festival this year. The following have currently committed: 3 Sheeps, Amorphic, Funk Factory,G5 Brewing Company, Giant Jones, Indeed, Lakefront Brewery, Lion’s Tail, MobCraft, Ope!, Radix, Sahale Ale Works, Supermoon, and The Fermentorium.

Three-ounce pours can be had of over 20 different high-ABV and specialty beers for $3 per sample.

All sampling is à la carte, so you can sample as much or as little as you’d like.

If you bring three non-perishable food items as a donation, from a soon-to-be-published list of needed items, you can receive one free sample of beer (limited to one beer). All donated food and 100% of proceeds from the festival will go to support the mission of Family Sharing of Ozaukee County.

According to a news release, many of the beers featured at the fest cannot be found outside the breweries’ taprooms or at most see very limited distribution. Attendees will also be allowed to purchase some of their favorite featured brews in a bottle shop.

The Grafton High School Dance Team will also be running a brat fry to raise money for their program

Live music will also be provided. The live music will be an acoustic set by Trapper Schoepp from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer to pour at the festival, you can contact Matthew Homann at info@sahalebeer.com.

