Red, white and blue will cover the streets and fireworks will light up the sky across southeast Wisconsin for Independence Day this July. As plans continue to be adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic, here's a list of this year's Fourth of July parades and fireworks for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.

If you know of an event we should include, please email webstaff@tmj4.com.

Please check your city's website for more details. Events are on the 4th of July unless otherwise noted.

Milwaukee County

Alcott Park

No daytime activities.

Where: 3751S. 97th St.

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Enderis Playfield

Where: 2978 N. 72nd St.

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: No fireworks, daytime activities only. For more info, click here.

Gordon Park

No daytime activities.

Where: 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Humboldt Park

No daytime activities

Where: 3000 S. Howell Ave

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Jackson Park

No daytime activities.

Where: 3500 W. Forest Home Ave

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Kletzsch Park

Where: 6560 N. Milwaukee River Pkwy, Glendale

Parade Time: 10:00 a.m. Children’s parade

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m. (Dusk)

Lake Park

No daytime activities.

Where: 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Lincoln Park

No daytime activities.

Where: 301 W. Hampton Ave.

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Mitchell Park

No daytime activities.

Where: 2600 W. Pierce St

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Noyes Park

No daytime activities.

Where: 8235 W. Good Hope Rd.

Fireworks time: Dusk

Sherman Park

No daytime activities.

Where: 3000 N. Sherman Blvd.

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Washington Park

No daytime activities.

Where: N. 40th St. & W. Galena St. (1800N - 4300W)

Fireworks time: Dusk

Wilson Park

No daytime activities.

Where: 1601 W. Howard Ave.

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Milwaukee Mile

Where: 640 S. 84th Street, West Allis

Fireworks time: 9:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Lakefront

CANCELED

Hart Park- Wauwatosa

Where: 7300 W Chestnut St, Wauwatosa

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m. (Dusk)

Parade: 9:00 a.m. (July 5)

Greendale

Where: Downtown Greendale

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m. (Dusk)

Parade: 9:30 a.m.

Milt Vretenar Park

Where: 4224 S. Kirkwood St, St Francis

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m. (Dusk)

Parade: 2:00 p.m. (starts at St. Francis Civic Center)

Sheridan Park

Where: 5050 S. Lake Dr. (Water Department Pump Station on the lake)

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Parade: 12:00 p.m. (starts at Packard Avenue)

Grant Park

Where: 100 Hawthorne Ave, South Milwaukee

Fireworks Time: 9:15 (Dusk)

Parade: No Daytime Activities

Lions Legend Park

Where: W. Drexel Ave, Franklin

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Parade: 10:30 a.m. (children’s parade) 11:00 a.m. (main parade)

Konkel Park

Where: 5151 West Layton Ave, Greenfield

Fireworks Time: 9:45 pm

Parade: 12:15 (starts at 68th and Layton)

Atwater Park

Where: 4000 N Lake Dr, Shorewood

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Parade: 3:00 p.m. (Oakland Avenue and Kensington Boulevard)

Brown Deer Village Park

Where: 7835 N Green Bay Ave, Brown Deer

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Parade: No parade but various events including cornhole tournament starting at noon at Village Park and Pond

Hales Corners Park

Where: 5765 New Berlin Rd, Hales Corners

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m. (Dusk)

Parade: 9:00 a.m. (children’s parade), 1:30 p.m. (bed races) at Hales Corner Elementary, 4:00 p.m. (main parade) at Charles Avenue and Forest Home Avenue

Waukesha County

Big Bend Village Park

Where: Riverside Drive, Big Bend, WI 53103

Fireworks Time: 8 p.m.

Lower Clark's Park

Where: Lower Clark's Park Road, Eagle WI 53119

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 7:30 p.m.

Idle Isle Park

Where: W182 S6666 Hardtke Drive, Muskego, WI 53150

Performance: 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks Time: Dusk (July 3)

Mitchell Park

Where: 19900 River Road, Brookfield, WI 53045

Parade Time: 10:00 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:17 p.m. (July 3)

Sussex Village Park

Where: Maple Avenue, Sussex, WI 53089

Parade Time: 9:15 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:20 p.m.

Elm Grove Village Park

Where: 13600 Juneau Blvd, Elm Grove, WI 53122

Fun Run: 8:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk)

Frontier Park

Where: 5301 N. Park Drive, Butler, WI 53007

Parade Time: 2:00 p.m.

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Pewaukee

Where: Lakefront Park 222 W. Wisconsin Ave, Pewaukee, WI 53072

Parade Time: 3:00 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

New Berlin

Where: Malone Park, New Berlin, WI 53151

Parade Time: 9:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 10:00 p.m.

Fowler Park

Where: 500 N. Oakwood Ave, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Parade: 5 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk) (July 3)

Delafield

Where: Nagawicka Lake, Genesee St, Delafield, WI 53018

Parade: 10:00 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk) (July 3)

Waukesha County Expo Grounds

Where: 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha

Parade: 11:00 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Menomonee Falls

Where: Menomonee Falls HS W142 N8101 Merrimac Dr, Menomonee Falls

Parade Time: Canceled

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (July 3)

Hartland

Where: Nixon Park 175 E. Park Avenue

Parade: 1:30 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (June 25)

Okauchee Lake

Where: Over Okauchee Lake

Boat Parade: 8:30 p.m

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Kenosha County

Paddock Lake

Where: McAlonan Park, Paddock Lake, WI 53168

Bike Parade: July 4 at 10 a.m.

Harbor Park - Kenosha

Where: 56th St and 1st Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140

Parade - July 1 at 1 p.m.

Fireworks Time: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Lance Park - Twin Lakes

Where: Twin Lakes, WI 53181

Fireworks: June 30 at Dusk

Somers

Where: 1245 72nd Ave, Somers

Parade: July 4 at 2:00 p.m.

Racine County

Burlington

Where: Chocolate Fest grounds: 681 Maryland Ave, Burlington

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk)

Raymond

Where: 76th St, Franksville, WI 53126

Parade Time: 1:00 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Racine

Where: North Beach, N. Main St, Racine, WI 53403

Parade Time: 8:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:20 p.m. (Dusk)

Michigan

Where: Tichigan Lake, Racine County

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m (Dusk)

Walworth County

Cravath Park - Whitewater

Where: 341 S Fremont St., Whitewater

Fireworks Time: 10:00 p.m.

Grand Geneva Resort and Spa - Lake Geneva

Where: Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva

Fireworks Time: Dusk (July 3)

Village of Fontana

Where: Fontana Beach, Lake St, Fontana

Fireworks Time: 9:00 p.m. (Dusk)

City of Delavan

N. Terrace Street in Delavan

Fireworks time: 9:30 p.m.

East Troy

Where: 3090 Graydon Ave, East Troy

Parade time: 1:00 p.m. (July 2)

Fireworks time: 9:30 p.m. (July 1)