Lion's Tail Brewing in Wauwatosa temporarily closes due to licensing issue

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Lion's Tail Brewing in Wauwatosa hosted a successful opening of its taproom on Oct. 14. But now, the new business is temporarily closed after a licensing issue, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The brewery's successful opening weekend on Oct. 14 drained its beer supplies, forcing Lion's Tail to close on Oct. 16. The Neenah-based company reopened the following day, serving beer in its indoor-outdoor taproom space.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, challenges continued over Halloween weekend when the brewery announced it would be closed Oct. 29-30 because it was "working through some things that came up."

On Monday, the brewery clarified in a social media post what those "things" were and extended the temporary closure.

The brewery said they "made an error and did not have the right type of license in place" with the state.

"This was our first expansion/added location since Neenah, and simply put we made mistake when trying to read/understand the state codes," Lion's Tail said in part.

The brewery was first founded in 2015 at 116 S. Commercial St. in Neenah.

A timeline for Lion's Tail reopening in Wauwatosa is yet to be announced, but the brewery said it hopes to have the correct permits approved soon.

