Lions' Norris taken off the field in an ambulance, with preseason stopped with 6:31 to go

ATLANTA (AP) — Detroit safety Morice Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes and taken off the field in an ambulance during the Lions' preseason game Friday night against Atlanta, with the game ending with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.

Norris was hurt with 14:50 to go trying to tackle Nathan Carter. There was no immediate report on the injury.

When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and then held the ball as players from both teams stood at the line of scrimmage and the clock continued to run. Finally, with 6:31 left, an official announced the game had been suspended “per New York.”

The Lions led 17-10 when played was stopped.

Earlier, Hendon Hooker lost two fumbles in a start that did not last as long as expected, hurting his hopes to win Detroit’s backup quarterback job as Kyle Allen threw two touchdown passes to lead the Lions.

Hooker started and was expected to play the full first half. Instead, he lost a fumble on Detroit’s opening drive and then lost another fumble in the second quarter. Detroit coach Dan Campbell immediately turned to Allen.

Allen responded by completing a 68-yard pass to Jackson Meeks before throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa, a rookie from Arkansas who took advantage of his 6-foot-4 frame to make the leaping catch over Atlanta nickel back Dee Alford.

