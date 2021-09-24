Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lineup for Milwaukee's 'PridetoberFest' revealed

Musicians playing the festival include some big names, including Jaida Essence Hall, GGOOLLDD and Big Freedia.
items.[0].image.alt
PrideFest
PridetoberFest
Posted at 8:09 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 21:09:46-04

MILWAUKEE — The lineup for this year's rendition of Pridefest is out.

Pridefest organizer Milwaukee Pride Inc. released the list of musicians playing at "PridetoberFest," to be held Oct. 8 and 9 at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.

Pridefest had to be canceled this summer over COVID-19 concerns. So Milwaukee Pride decided to come up with a version of the festival in the fall, when it is presumed more people will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Musicians playing the festival include some big names, including Jaida Essence Hall, GGOOLLDD and Big Freedia.

Organizers said in July that PridetoberFest will be a scaled back version of the popular LGBT festival. It will cover the area from PrideFest's dance pavilion to Miller Stage. They hope to see 15,000 and 20,000 over the two-day festival.

Click here to see the lineup and updates from festival organizers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

grey ryder cup.png

Everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits