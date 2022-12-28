Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District approved

MILWAUKEE — The Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District No. 12 was approved Wednesday by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the city's Common Council.

Neighborhood Improvement Districts (NID) support housing efforts and are funded and operated by property owners and community residents located within district boundaries.

The NID will be bounded by North 20th Street to the west, North 6th Street to the east, West Locust Street to the north, and West Walnut Street to the south. It will exclude properties included in the North Avenue Market Place BID 32 in the 15th Aldermanic District.

According to Milwaukee's Department of City Development, the Lindsay Heights NID will include the following:



Assistance to homeowners, stabilizing the housing stock, and working on housing-related issues

Support community improvement projects to eliminate blight

Install new street lighting to address safety concerns, add distinctive neighborhood signage, remove heat islands, enhance green space and landscaping

Position the area for equity and inclusion with new development

“Lindsay Heights has long been an innovative leader in neighborhood development. I am proud to support efforts that will enhance this community for years to come,” said Mayor Johnson. “Thanks to local organizations, partners, and residents, the Lindsay Heights Neighborhood Improvement District will help improve housing options and public infrastructure, support community projects that beautify the area, and ensure this neighborhood’s bright future.”

You can learn more about the NID on the city's website.

