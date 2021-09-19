Limited number of paid positions still available for Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN — There are still a limited number of paid positions available for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits this week.

Those looking to work the event will need to apply by the end of the day on Sunday, Sept. 19. Available positions include food and beverage, maintenance and parking, all of which are all available for hire immediately.

All applicants are subject to background check with wages for positions varying between $15-$20 per hour. The duration of employment would be September 20-26.

If interested in applying, contact one of the email addresses listed below.

Open Positions Contact Info

Food and beverage (bartenders and service staff positions)



Maintenance (housekeeping positions)



Parking (lot attendant positions)



