"Like a Girl" IPA 4th Annual Collaborative Brew Day

Steph Connects at Third Coast Brewing
‘Brew Day’ saw a collaboration with the Pink Boots Society and Third Coast Brewing.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Feb 21, 2024
It's 'Brew Day' at Third Coast Brewing!

Pink Boots Society's Collaboration Brew Day celebrates women in the fermented and alcoholic beverage industry.

Third Coast Brewing hosted this day of brewing for women and non-binary individuals with hopes of assisting, inspiring, and encouraging professional development.

Brew Day kicks off a scheduled event in March where the beverages brewed will be sold.

Partial proceeds from the sales of "Like a Girl" IPA will go to the Pink Boots Society's scholarship fund and initiatives designed to support diversity representation in the brewing space.

