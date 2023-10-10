Lights off! Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival returns this November

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival is back with its 25th annual spectacle to light up downtown Milwaukee, and it will take place from Nov. 16 through Jan. 1.

Kickoff will be at Pere Marquette Park on the first day of the festival at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, special guests Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will attend the light festival. There will also be live music playing during the duration of the nights.

This event is perfect for the family. Family-friendly tours will be offered. The event is completely free of charge. According to OnMilwaukee, more than 500,000 lights will illuminate Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park, and Zeidler Union Square. Each park will encapsulate a theme.

A new oversized ornament trail will include 15 ornaments on Wisconsin Avenue.

