Lights in Bloom: Spring art installation to illuminate BMO Tower

MILWAUKEE — With spring in the air, downtown Milwaukee will be a multi-sensory experience of lights, art, and flowers.

On the evenings of April 21 and 22, art enthusiasts can enjoy "Lights in Bloom", a video art projection by local artist and downtown muralist Emma Daisy Gertel on BMO Tower.

This two-day event is brought to you by Milwaukee Downtown, BID#21.

"We're excited to showcase two interactive art experiences in the public realm during Gallery Night MKE," said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID#21. "Downtown in Bloom is a way to delight gallery-hopping guests with sound, color, and social experience."

The two events are free to attend.

