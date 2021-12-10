Light the Hoan launching pop-up shop in the Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Light the Hoan announced Friday it is launching a pop-up store in the Third Ward during the holiday season.

The organizers of the Milwaukee bridge lightings said the retail store at 415 E. Menomonee St. will sell a variety of Light the Hoan-branded merchandise and apparel. A list of those items can be seen here.

The shop will be open Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11 and 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The shop is completely cashless and only accepts cards.

The store will be open on additional dates. Those will be announced on their website.

Sales from the shop will go towards Light the Hoan's community efforts like Code the Hoan and to help fund the east side of the Hoan Bridge. That effort is expected to cost about $1.4 million.

