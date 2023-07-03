Lifeguards give beach safety advice ahead of Independence Day

MILWAUKEE — The mix of sunny weather and the Fourth of July holiday means families across southeastern Wisconsin are hitting the local beaches.

From Bradford Beach in Milwaukee, Atwater Beach in Shorewood, or City Beach in Oconomowoc, lifeguards are expecting hundreds of people in the water for Independence Day.

“We’re expecting pretty big crowds down here, especially because the water is pretty warm today,” Ivy Lucier, a lifeguard at Atwater Beach, said.

With all of the people, Lucier and other lifeguards in the area shared safety advice if you’re headed to the beach.

“It’s all about watching out for each other, watching out for yourself, and following the rules we have in place,” Lucier explained. “Stay within the swim zone, stay off the piers, and no throwing rocks.”

A group of lifeguards at City Beach in Oconomowoc agreed, adding that if you’re near the water, it’s important to pay attention.

“Our staff is trained, ready to go, and paying attention to best serve our community,” Macy Maier, a lifeguard at City Beach said.

While it may be common sense, both lifeguards added that you should always wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. Especially with all of the Fourth of July celebrations taking place, the Assistant Village Manager of Shorewood Chris Anderson, wants people to be safe.

“They do a great job out here of making people be safe and enjoying our beautiful beachfront. This is a great time to celebrate our community and our nation,” Anderson smiled.

A spokesperson for Milwaukee County Parks said in an email that their park rangers and Milwaukee County sheriffs are working hard to provide a safe environment this summer as well. Their beaches do not currently have lifeguards.

They added some tips of their own, including encouraging people to avoid using alcohol around water and only swim during daylight hours.

The Atwater Beach is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. but is staffed with lifeguards from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Atwater Beach will close early at 1 p.m. on July 4 to prepare for the Shorewood fireworks display.

